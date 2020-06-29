1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE

Amenities

Fantastic Rosslyn location overlooking Georgetown! 2BR/1BA mid century gem just blocks to Rosslyn Metro! Enjoy refinished hardwoods, fresh paint, plenty of built-in shelving and new carpet in bedrooms. Take in iconic DC views of Georgetown and the Watergate complex from the private covered balcony. Bathroom has retro charm with ceramic black & white tile. Unit comes with 1 unassigned parking space to use in either of the two lots, on-site laundry room and storage bin. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Easy walk to shops, restaurants, movies and entertainment along Orange Line corridor or walk across Key Bridge onto M St. Easy access to Route 50, Lee Hwy and I-66 to points throughout the DMV. Unit is Vacant and easy to view.