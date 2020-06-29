All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE

1573 North Colonial Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1573 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Fantastic Rosslyn location overlooking Georgetown! 2BR/1BA mid century gem just blocks to Rosslyn Metro! Enjoy refinished hardwoods, fresh paint, plenty of built-in shelving and new carpet in bedrooms. Take in iconic DC views of Georgetown and the Watergate complex from the private covered balcony. Bathroom has retro charm with ceramic black & white tile. Unit comes with 1 unassigned parking space to use in either of the two lots, on-site laundry room and storage bin. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Easy walk to shops, restaurants, movies and entertainment along Orange Line corridor or walk across Key Bridge onto M St. Easy access to Route 50, Lee Hwy and I-66 to points throughout the DMV. Unit is Vacant and easy to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE have any available units?
1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE have?
Some of 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1573 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.

