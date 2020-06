Amenities

Gorgeous sun-filled condo with stunning views of Georgetown. Private elevator access opens directly into the condo, 2 spacious balconies, over 2,000 sq ft living space, luxurious chef's kitchen with adjacent family room, separate dining room, and cozy fireplace in living room. Generous-sized bedrooms, 2 parking spaces & more! You can't beat the location on a quiet street yet just minutes to the Rosslyn Metro and the shops and restaurants of Georgetown! Available immediately.