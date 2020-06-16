1542 N COLONIAL TERRACE

All apartments in Arlington
Location

1542 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Best price for the best property Highgate! Fabulous renovated kitchen with center island and breakfast area, formal dining room, living room with a wall of glass and a fireplace, main level powder room, owner's suite with sitting area, fireplace and a luxury spa like bathroom, upper level with two bedrooms and a full bathroom, family room in lower level with patio access and a two car garage. Beautiful wood floors, lush carpeting, brand new Anderson windows! Steps to shops, dining, services and entertainment, few blocks Rosslyn Metro and the Key Bridge and Georgetown! Walk score is 93! Quick Metro ride to Amazon HQ2 and The new National Landing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

