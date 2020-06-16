1542 N COLONIAL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage hot tub

Best price for the best property Highgate! Fabulous renovated kitchen with center island and breakfast area, formal dining room, living room with a wall of glass and a fireplace, main level powder room, owner's suite with sitting area, fireplace and a luxury spa like bathroom, upper level with two bedrooms and a full bathroom, family room in lower level with patio access and a two car garage. Beautiful wood floors, lush carpeting, brand new Anderson windows! Steps to shops, dining, services and entertainment, few blocks Rosslyn Metro and the Key Bridge and Georgetown! Walk score is 93! Quick Metro ride to Amazon HQ2 and The new National Landing.