1528 JOHNSON STREET

WALK TO METRO, immaculate 5 bdrm, 4 .5 baths h/w t/o, with au pair suite, full kitchen in LL , on secluded cul de sac in the heart of Clarendon. Library/home office with built ins and access to large deck overlooking trees Walk to shops, restaurants and all the amenities of Clarendon. Chef's kitchen with SS and granite. Large deck for outdoor eating in the treetops, Master suite with large w/i closets, sumptuous master bath with laundry on upper bedroom level. A true "10". Maximum 2 incomes to qualify.