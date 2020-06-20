All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:45 PM

1528 JOHNSON STREET

1528 North Johnson Street · (703) 761-1382
Location

1528 North Johnson Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
WALK TO METRO, immaculate 5 bdrm, 4 .5 baths h/w t/o, with au pair suite, full kitchen in LL , on secluded cul de sac in the heart of Clarendon. Library/home office with built ins and access to large deck overlooking trees Walk to shops, restaurants and all the amenities of Clarendon. Chef's kitchen with SS and granite. Large deck for outdoor eating in the treetops, Master suite with large w/i closets, sumptuous master bath with laundry on upper bedroom level. A true "10". Maximum 2 incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 JOHNSON STREET have any available units?
1528 JOHNSON STREET has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1528 JOHNSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1528 JOHNSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 JOHNSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1528 JOHNSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1528 JOHNSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1528 JOHNSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1528 JOHNSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 JOHNSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 JOHNSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1528 JOHNSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1528 JOHNSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1528 JOHNSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 JOHNSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 JOHNSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 JOHNSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 JOHNSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
