146 S Barton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

146 S Barton St

146 South Barton Street · No Longer Available
Location

146 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
tennis court
Beautiful Arlington home near Crystal City & NW DC - Property Id: 91500

1800 sq ft home features: finished wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwasher, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, separate laundry room, extra interior storage, secure bicycle storage, freshly painted, large fully fenced-in back yard, two car off-street parking, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to The Pike restaurants/entertainment. Close to major commuter routes: 4 miles to Foggy Bottom and Georgetown, 2 stoplights to Courthouse and Pentagon. Very walkable: Clarendon Metro (1.7 mi) and Penrose Square (1 mi), community gym with tennis courts (1/2 mi), soccer fields and track courses (indoor/outdoor)
Bike-friendly: biking is convenient for most trips due to excellent bike lanes, trails and flat terrain. Multiple bike sharing stations are available from Capital Bikeshare is walking distance.
Main floor bedroom dimensions (2):12'x11' and 10' x 10'
Top floor bedrooms dimensions (2): 15'x16' and 14'x10'
Lower lever rec rooms: 13'x16' and 13' x 12'
Property Id 91500

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 S Barton St have any available units?
146 S Barton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 S Barton St have?
Some of 146 S Barton St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 S Barton St currently offering any rent specials?
146 S Barton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 S Barton St pet-friendly?
No, 146 S Barton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 146 S Barton St offer parking?
No, 146 S Barton St does not offer parking.
Does 146 S Barton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 S Barton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 S Barton St have a pool?
No, 146 S Barton St does not have a pool.
Does 146 S Barton St have accessible units?
No, 146 S Barton St does not have accessible units.
Does 146 S Barton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 S Barton St has units with dishwashers.
