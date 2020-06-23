146 S Barton St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bike storage tennis court

Beautiful Arlington home near Crystal City & NW DC - Property Id: 91500



1800 sq ft home features: finished wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwasher, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, separate laundry room, extra interior storage, secure bicycle storage, freshly painted, large fully fenced-in back yard, two car off-street parking, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to The Pike restaurants/entertainment. Close to major commuter routes: 4 miles to Foggy Bottom and Georgetown, 2 stoplights to Courthouse and Pentagon. Very walkable: Clarendon Metro (1.7 mi) and Penrose Square (1 mi), community gym with tennis courts (1/2 mi), soccer fields and track courses (indoor/outdoor)

Bike-friendly: biking is convenient for most trips due to excellent bike lanes, trails and flat terrain. Multiple bike sharing stations are available from Capital Bikeshare is walking distance.

Main floor bedroom dimensions (2):12'x11' and 10' x 10'

Top floor bedrooms dimensions (2): 15'x16' and 14'x10'

Lower lever rec rooms: 13'x16' and 13' x 12'

email queries to: mosborne41@verizon.net

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91500

Property Id 91500



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4585333)