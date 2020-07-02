1425 21st Street North West

Amenities

Address: 1425 21st Street, NW Unit 401 Washington, DC 20036 Market Rent: $2,295 for a 2 Year Lease OR $2,350 for a 12 Month Lease Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, and Trash Tenant's Utilities: Electricity, Phone, Cable, and Internet Move In Fee: NO MOVE IN FEE! Pets: Cats Only! Available: September 15th, 2018 Welcome to 1425 21st Street NW! This one bedroom one bath has a beautiful, open floor plan. Hardwood floors in living area, Berber wall to wall carpet in bedroom, large windows let in plenty of light, central heat and A/C, stack washer/dryer, granite/stainless kitchen with full size gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher. Great closet space! All of what the neighborhood has to offer is literally at your front door, and Dupont Circle is just a few short blocks away. Stop by to see all of the unique bars, restaurants and coffee shops this neighborhood has to offer. Add to it the convenience of being between the Dupont red line to the east, and Rock Creek Park to