Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1425 21st Street North West

1425 21st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1425 21st Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
North Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Address: 1425 21st Street, NW Unit 401 Washington, DC 20036 Market Rent: $2,295 for a 2 Year Lease OR $2,350 for a 12 Month Lease Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, and Trash Tenant's Utilities: Electricity, Phone, Cable, and Internet Move In Fee: NO MOVE IN FEE! Pets: Cats Only! Available: September 15th, 2018 Welcome to 1425 21st Street NW! This one bedroom one bath has a beautiful, open floor plan. Hardwood floors in living area, Berber wall to wall carpet in bedroom, large windows let in plenty of light, central heat and A/C, stack washer/dryer, granite/stainless kitchen with full size gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher. Great closet space! All of what the neighborhood has to offer is literally at your front door, and Dupont Circle is just a few short blocks away. Stop by to see all of the unique bars, restaurants and coffee shops this neighborhood has to offer. Add to it the convenience of being between the Dupont red line to the east, and Rock Creek Park to

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 21st Street North West have any available units?
1425 21st Street North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 21st Street North West have?
Some of 1425 21st Street North West's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 21st Street North West currently offering any rent specials?
1425 21st Street North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 21st Street North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 21st Street North West is pet friendly.
Does 1425 21st Street North West offer parking?
No, 1425 21st Street North West does not offer parking.
Does 1425 21st Street North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 21st Street North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 21st Street North West have a pool?
No, 1425 21st Street North West does not have a pool.
Does 1425 21st Street North West have accessible units?
No, 1425 21st Street North West does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 21st Street North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 21st Street North West has units with dishwashers.

