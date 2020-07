Amenities

totally renovated hardwood floored house w/ 2BR up stair & 1BR main lvl, new 2 full baths, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinet, new marble counter top. Customized 1 bedroom & full bath in main lvl. Space for room in finished basement w/ new dryer and washer. Ample parking lots. Need serious and caring tenants. No pets; a scammer from craiglist post for $1000 rent.