1418 N RHODES STREET
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM

1418 N RHODES STREET

1418 North Rhodes Street · No Longer Available
Arlington
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

1418 North Rhodes Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
High-end, well-kept, two bedroom + plus den, 2.5 bathroom condo in Rhodes Hill Square. Two levels and a rooftop terrace with amazing views of Arlington and DC! Tons of natural light on main level with high ceilings and an open floor plan! Main floor den, a gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors. Both bedrooms are on the lower level, each with its own bathroom. Spacious master bath and walk-in closets. 2 assigned garage parking spaces. Quick walk to Court house and Rosslyn metro, shops and restaurants! Easy driver to downtown or to Pentagon. $50app fee/person, min 650 credit score. Also available furnished for $4900. Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 N RHODES STREET have any available units?
1418 N RHODES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 N RHODES STREET have?
Some of 1418 N RHODES STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 N RHODES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1418 N RHODES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1418 N RHODES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1418 N RHODES STREET offers parking.
