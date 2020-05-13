1418 N RHODES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

High-end, well-kept, two bedroom + plus den, 2.5 bathroom condo in Rhodes Hill Square. Two levels and a rooftop terrace with amazing views of Arlington and DC! Tons of natural light on main level with high ceilings and an open floor plan! Main floor den, a gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors. Both bedrooms are on the lower level, each with its own bathroom. Spacious master bath and walk-in closets. 2 assigned garage parking spaces. Quick walk to Court house and Rosslyn metro, shops and restaurants! Easy driver to downtown or to Pentagon. $50app fee/person, min 650 credit score. Also available furnished for $4900. Utilities not included.