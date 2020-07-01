All apartments in Arlington
1328 12th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1328 12th St

1328 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1328 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
MOVED TO THE DMV AND LOOKING FOR A TEMPORAL? LOOK NO FURTHER/ SAVE ON HOTEL BILLS

Asking (includes all utilities, internet, and furniture as seen in Photos). I have a beautiful FURNISHED one bedroom for rent in my condo at Alexandria. The room comes with a private balcony as seen in photos. 32inch smart TV, free High speed wifi, large closet, washer and dryer. All shopping, groceries and restaurants, gas stations are 5 minutes away. Shared kitchen and 1.5 bath. I am single and works at the pentagon. Theres a bus stop in front of house that runs ever 10 mins to the Yellow Huntington Metro from which you can transfer to the red, green etc lines at most of the stops. ITS A LIMITED STOPS BUS!!! Onsite parking available with permit (I will get one for you once deal is complete) and free street parking. SINGLE MILITARY AND WORKING PROFESSIONALS PREFERRED. Please PM me if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 12th St have any available units?
1328 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 12th St have?
Some of 1328 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1328 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1328 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1328 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1328 12th St offers parking.
Does 1328 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 12th St have a pool?
No, 1328 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 1328 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1328 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.

