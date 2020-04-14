All apartments in Arlington
1304 N MEADE STREET
1304 N MEADE STREET

1304 North Meade Street · No Longer Available
Location

1304 North Meade Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom unit less than 1/2 mile to Rosslyn METRO>ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. MINUTES to Rosslyn, DC, Georgetown, & 66. Walk to Restaurants, Entertainment. Museums, Parks & Trails. Across from the Iwo Jima Memorial. Nicely maintained unit, Custom two-toned painted, Stainless Steel Refrigerator & Microwave in Kitchen. Separate Dining Area. Great layout>Two Parking Tags convey. Laundry facilities + Extra Storage on-site. Secure locked bldg. Sorry No Smoking Allowed. Additional Community information can be found on the Rossyln Heights East werbsite. AVAILABLE NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 N MEADE STREET have any available units?
1304 N MEADE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 N MEADE STREET have?
Some of 1304 N MEADE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 N MEADE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1304 N MEADE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 N MEADE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1304 N MEADE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1304 N MEADE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1304 N MEADE STREET offers parking.
Does 1304 N MEADE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 N MEADE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 N MEADE STREET have a pool?
No, 1304 N MEADE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1304 N MEADE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1304 N MEADE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 N MEADE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 N MEADE STREET has units with dishwashers.
