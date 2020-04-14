1304 N MEADE STREET

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom unit less than 1/2 mile to Rosslyn METRO>ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. MINUTES to Rosslyn, DC, Georgetown, & 66. Walk to Restaurants, Entertainment. Museums, Parks & Trails. Across from the Iwo Jima Memorial. Nicely maintained unit, Custom two-toned painted, Stainless Steel Refrigerator & Microwave in Kitchen. Separate Dining Area. Great layout>Two Parking Tags convey. Laundry facilities + Extra Storage on-site. Secure locked bldg. Sorry No Smoking Allowed. Additional Community information can be found on the Rossyln Heights East werbsite. AVAILABLE NOW