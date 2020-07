Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Basement one bedroom apartment with private entrant. Full Eat in kitchen with living room. Rent include elec, heat, ac, and wi fi. one mile from Spotsylvania VRE station, close to shopping and entertainment. Must pass background check. $55 fee. 1 months rent and security needed to move in. Small and trained pets are welcome. There us a 1 time pet fee of $100. It can be partially furnished if need.