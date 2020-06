Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool guest parking internet access

A wonderful view of the Washington, DC area with direct site of Capital and many monuments from the Walking distance to Metro, Pentagon City, shops, restaurants and the Pentagon. All utilities included, tenant pays for Internet and Cable. Onsite parking and guest parking. Outdoor Pool. Additional storage space in basement. The building has a no cost laundry on the lower level. The building is quiet and convenient.