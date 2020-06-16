1243 N VERMONT ST

Amenities

Charming 2 Br 1 Bath single family home on a quiet street w a large backyard with a patio & driveway parking. Clarenford Station Park across the street. 1/2 mile to the Ballston metro & easy access to RT I66. Hardwood floors! Walk up to an unfinished floored attic & large shed in the backyard for extra storage. Need to be able to verify about $92,0000 in income & good credit & max 2 incomes to qualify. No pets & no smoking in the home. Credit check $55 per person. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com. Certified funds required for 1st month's rent & security deposit. Please call nice tenants for showing & please give at least 2 hours notice. Available July 1st**** PLEASE FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES & WEAR A MASK & REMOVE SHOES & MINIMAL TOUCHING OF SURFACES.