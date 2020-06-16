All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1243 N VERMONT ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1243 N VERMONT ST

1243 North Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1243 North Vermont Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 Br 1 Bath single family home on a quiet street w a large backyard with a patio & driveway parking. Clarenford Station Park across the street. 1/2 mile to the Ballston metro & easy access to RT I66. Hardwood floors! Walk up to an unfinished floored attic & large shed in the backyard for extra storage. Need to be able to verify about $92,0000 in income & good credit & max 2 incomes to qualify. No pets & no smoking in the home. Credit check $55 per person. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com. Certified funds required for 1st month's rent & security deposit. Please call nice tenants for showing & please give at least 2 hours notice. Available July 1st**** PLEASE FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES & WEAR A MASK & REMOVE SHOES & MINIMAL TOUCHING OF SURFACES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 N VERMONT ST have any available units?
1243 N VERMONT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 N VERMONT ST have?
Some of 1243 N VERMONT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 N VERMONT ST currently offering any rent specials?
1243 N VERMONT ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 N VERMONT ST pet-friendly?
No, 1243 N VERMONT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1243 N VERMONT ST offer parking?
Yes, 1243 N VERMONT ST does offer parking.
Does 1243 N VERMONT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1243 N VERMONT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 N VERMONT ST have a pool?
No, 1243 N VERMONT ST does not have a pool.
Does 1243 N VERMONT ST have accessible units?
No, 1243 N VERMONT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 N VERMONT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 N VERMONT ST has units with dishwashers.
