1224 12th St
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:45 AM

1224 12th St

1224 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1224 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Infinity Apartments is located at 955 South Columbus Street Arlington, VA and is managed by Capital Investment Advisors, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Infinity Apartments offers one to three bedroom apartments ranging in size from 790 to 1,383 sq.ft. Amenities include Central Air Conditioning, Central Domestic Hot Water, Swimming Pool, Partial Covered Parking, Fitness Center, and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 22204. For more details, contact our office at (703) 671-4990 or use the online contact form and well get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 12th St have any available units?
1224 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 12th St have?
Some of 1224 12th St's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1224 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1224 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1224 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1224 12th St offers parking.
Does 1224 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1224 12th St has a pool.
Does 1224 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1224 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.

