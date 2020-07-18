1211 S Eads St #2101

Amenities

Stunning, Luxurious Penthouse w/ Views of Monument in Crystal City. All utilities Included! - Renters Warehouse presents to you this stunning 3Bd/2.5Bth luxury PENTHOUSE in Crystal City next door to the new Amazon Head Quarters. All utilities included! Completely renovated 3000 square foot penthouse boasts fantastic views of the Washington Monument, the Pentagon, and stunning nighttime vistas. Lavish great room is the perfect location for entertaining and can easily accommodate large gatherings. Chef grade appliances including Subzero, Bosch, Wolf and Zephyr can be found in this open concept kitchen. Integrated charging stations, convenient and spacious counter top storage solutions, along with a separate prep sink. The enormous great room has trey ceilings and the entire penthouse has high grade newly installed hardwood floors. Dual central air conditioning, new Samsung steam washer and dryer and upgraded lighting and bathroom finishes complement this home. The master bath is spacious and well equipped, the master bedroom is palatially sized with a private balcony. A huge walk in closet includes custom built ins. There are two over-sized guest rooms. This penthouse has two additional balconies and the entire penthouse offers a stunning 330 degree view. A two car garage parking space is included. Additional storage is available if needed. Easy access to the airport, DC, and all commuter hubs. Whole foods is directly across the street and retail and restaurant shopping is easily accessible. The building offers a front desk person, high speed elevator, a business center, picnic area with grill, fitness room with sauna, bike rack and a pool. Sorry, no pets. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Joe Costantini 571-501-3894 or email j.costantini@rwdcnova.com - $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.



No Pets Allowed



