Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1211 S Eads St #2101

1211 South Eads Street · (571) 501-3894 ext. 0000
Location

1211 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1211 S Eads St #2101 · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
sauna
Stunning, Luxurious Penthouse w/ Views of Monument in Crystal City. All utilities Included! - Renters Warehouse presents to you this stunning 3Bd/2.5Bth luxury PENTHOUSE in Crystal City next door to the new Amazon Head Quarters. All utilities included! Completely renovated 3000 square foot penthouse boasts fantastic views of the Washington Monument, the Pentagon, and stunning nighttime vistas. Lavish great room is the perfect location for entertaining and can easily accommodate large gatherings. Chef grade appliances including Subzero, Bosch, Wolf and Zephyr can be found in this open concept kitchen. Integrated charging stations, convenient and spacious counter top storage solutions, along with a separate prep sink. The enormous great room has trey ceilings and the entire penthouse has high grade newly installed hardwood floors. Dual central air conditioning, new Samsung steam washer and dryer and upgraded lighting and bathroom finishes complement this home. The master bath is spacious and well equipped, the master bedroom is palatially sized with a private balcony. A huge walk in closet includes custom built ins. There are two over-sized guest rooms. This penthouse has two additional balconies and the entire penthouse offers a stunning 330 degree view. A two car garage parking space is included. Additional storage is available if needed. Easy access to the airport, DC, and all commuter hubs. Whole foods is directly across the street and retail and restaurant shopping is easily accessible. The building offers a front desk person, high speed elevator, a business center, picnic area with grill, fitness room with sauna, bike rack and a pool. Sorry, no pets. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Joe Costantini 571-501-3894 or email j.costantini@rwdcnova.com - $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 S Eads St #2101 have any available units?
1211 S Eads St #2101 has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 S Eads St #2101 have?
Some of 1211 S Eads St #2101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 S Eads St #2101 currently offering any rent specials?
1211 S Eads St #2101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 S Eads St #2101 pet-friendly?
No, 1211 S Eads St #2101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1211 S Eads St #2101 offer parking?
Yes, 1211 S Eads St #2101 offers parking.
Does 1211 S Eads St #2101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 S Eads St #2101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 S Eads St #2101 have a pool?
Yes, 1211 S Eads St #2101 has a pool.
Does 1211 S Eads St #2101 have accessible units?
No, 1211 S Eads St #2101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 S Eads St #2101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 S Eads St #2101 does not have units with dishwashers.
