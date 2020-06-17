All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
1201 N GARFIELD STREET
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

1201 N GARFIELD STREET

1201 North Garfield Street · (703) 228-9007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 North Garfield Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Breathtaking views from your own private balcony! Spacious layout, open concept, separate dining area, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Large master bedroom with walk in closet with deep soaking bathtub. Den can be used as a 2nd bedroom-with closet & powder room! Amenities include on site management, party room and swimming pool. Walking distance to Clarendon Metro, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, restaurants & more. Please find virtual tour available here: https://youtu.be/j3zsVD2LNb8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 N GARFIELD STREET have any available units?
1201 N GARFIELD STREET has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 N GARFIELD STREET have?
Some of 1201 N GARFIELD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 N GARFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1201 N GARFIELD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 N GARFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1201 N GARFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1201 N GARFIELD STREET offer parking?
No, 1201 N GARFIELD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1201 N GARFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 N GARFIELD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 N GARFIELD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1201 N GARFIELD STREET has a pool.
Does 1201 N GARFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1201 N GARFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 N GARFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 N GARFIELD STREET has units with dishwashers.
