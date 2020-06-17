1201 N GARFIELD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Breathtaking views from your own private balcony! Spacious layout, open concept, separate dining area, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Large master bedroom with walk in closet with deep soaking bathtub. Den can be used as a 2nd bedroom-with closet & powder room! Amenities include on site management, party room and swimming pool. Walking distance to Clarendon Metro, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, restaurants & more. Please find virtual tour available here: https://youtu.be/j3zsVD2LNb8