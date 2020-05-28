All apartments in Arlington
1200 N NASH STREET
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:01 AM

1200 N NASH STREET

1200 North Nash Street · (703) 938-6070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 North Nash Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 551 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautifully renovated two bedrooms with two baths condominium in the highly sought-after Prospect House is conveniently located in the Rosslyn area of Arlington. This condo is located on the 5th floor with a two-story living room that boasts a thirteen-foot ceiling to floor wall of windows and flows out to the twenty-one-foot balcony with spectacular views of Washington, DC and the monuments. Your view of Independence Day Fireworks will be amazing as you gather on the balcony with family and friends. Your new home will be the perfect space for entertaining with a kitchen that is highlighted by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and extra cabinet space opening to the spacious dining room. Both bedrooms have lovely built-ins, great closet space and so much natural light with the bonus of two renovated bathrooms. The unit comes with an indoor garage space. The condominium fees include all utilities and parking along with many amenities such as a 24-hour concierge and security, Olympic swimming pool, fitness center, community room and the lovely landscaped grounds. Location, location, location. The ART Arlington Transit Bus stops right in front! Approximately three miles and one traffic light to Amazon~s new H2Q! Just minutes to the Pentagon, Fort Myer, Rosslyn Metro Station and Georgetown. Located in the Arlington Science Focus Elementary School, Key Immersion School, Dorothy Hamm Middle School, and Yorktown High School pyramid. Don~t miss your chance to own this amazing home. It is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 N NASH STREET have any available units?
1200 N NASH STREET has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 N NASH STREET have?
Some of 1200 N NASH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 N NASH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1200 N NASH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 N NASH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1200 N NASH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1200 N NASH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1200 N NASH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1200 N NASH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 N NASH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 N NASH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1200 N NASH STREET has a pool.
Does 1200 N NASH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1200 N NASH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 N NASH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 N NASH STREET has units with dishwashers.
