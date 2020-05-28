1200 N NASH STREET

Amenities

This beautifully renovated two bedrooms with two baths condominium in the highly sought-after Prospect House is conveniently located in the Rosslyn area of Arlington. This condo is located on the 5th floor with a two-story living room that boasts a thirteen-foot ceiling to floor wall of windows and flows out to the twenty-one-foot balcony with spectacular views of Washington, DC and the monuments. Your view of Independence Day Fireworks will be amazing as you gather on the balcony with family and friends. Your new home will be the perfect space for entertaining with a kitchen that is highlighted by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and extra cabinet space opening to the spacious dining room. Both bedrooms have lovely built-ins, great closet space and so much natural light with the bonus of two renovated bathrooms. The unit comes with an indoor garage space. The condominium fees include all utilities and parking along with many amenities such as a 24-hour concierge and security, Olympic swimming pool, fitness center, community room and the lovely landscaped grounds. Location, location, location. The ART Arlington Transit Bus stops right in front! Approximately three miles and one traffic light to Amazon~s new H2Q! Just minutes to the Pentagon, Fort Myer, Rosslyn Metro Station and Georgetown. Located in the Arlington Science Focus Elementary School, Key Immersion School, Dorothy Hamm Middle School, and Yorktown High School pyramid. Don~t miss your chance to own this amazing home. It is a must see!