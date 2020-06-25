Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1200 N Cleveland St
Last updated May 25 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1200 N Cleveland St
1200 North Cleveland Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Arlington
Clarendon - Courthouse
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location
1200 North Cleveland Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great house 4 blocks from Clarendon Metro, features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, freshly painted, fenced yard, large room sizes, wood floors, screened rear porch, nice front porch, off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1200 N Cleveland St have any available units?
1200 N Cleveland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1200 N Cleveland St have?
Some of 1200 N Cleveland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1200 N Cleveland St currently offering any rent specials?
1200 N Cleveland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 N Cleveland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 N Cleveland St is pet friendly.
Does 1200 N Cleveland St offer parking?
Yes, 1200 N Cleveland St offers parking.
Does 1200 N Cleveland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 N Cleveland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 N Cleveland St have a pool?
No, 1200 N Cleveland St does not have a pool.
Does 1200 N Cleveland St have accessible units?
No, 1200 N Cleveland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 N Cleveland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 N Cleveland St has units with dishwashers.
