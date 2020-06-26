All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 120 S WISE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
120 S WISE STREET
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

120 S WISE STREET

120 South Wise Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Penrose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

120 South Wise Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
New Price! Looking for a quick move? This charming Colonial townhome is move-in ready and has everything you're looking for. The updated interior features a spacious, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, ample cabinetry/storage space, and breakfast bar; open concept living and dining room; original hardwood floors; crown molding; bedrooms on the upper level (including a master bedroom with en-suite); and a finished basement with rec space, full bedroom and bath, and built-in entertainment center and track lighting. This home comes complete with fenced in backyard and patio; ideal for entertaining guests; and 1 assigned parking space. Butler Holmes Park is easily accessible from the backyard and offers 2-acres of an open grassy area with tot-lot, playground, grill, picnic shelter, and a basketball court. Conveniently located within 1-mile of Fort Myer, 1.5 miles between Clarendon and Pentagon Metro stations and a variety of shops and dining options at Pentagon City Mall and Pentagon Row.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 S WISE STREET have any available units?
120 S WISE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 S WISE STREET have?
Some of 120 S WISE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 S WISE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
120 S WISE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 S WISE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 120 S WISE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 120 S WISE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 120 S WISE STREET offers parking.
Does 120 S WISE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 S WISE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 S WISE STREET have a pool?
No, 120 S WISE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 120 S WISE STREET have accessible units?
No, 120 S WISE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 120 S WISE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 S WISE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University