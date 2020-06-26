120 S WISE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground bbq/grill

New Price! Looking for a quick move? This charming Colonial townhome is move-in ready and has everything you're looking for. The updated interior features a spacious, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, ample cabinetry/storage space, and breakfast bar; open concept living and dining room; original hardwood floors; crown molding; bedrooms on the upper level (including a master bedroom with en-suite); and a finished basement with rec space, full bedroom and bath, and built-in entertainment center and track lighting. This home comes complete with fenced in backyard and patio; ideal for entertaining guests; and 1 assigned parking space. Butler Holmes Park is easily accessible from the backyard and offers 2-acres of an open grassy area with tot-lot, playground, grill, picnic shelter, and a basketball court. Conveniently located within 1-mile of Fort Myer, 1.5 miles between Clarendon and Pentagon Metro stations and a variety of shops and dining options at Pentagon City Mall and Pentagon Row.