Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:23 PM

1174 N UTAH STREET

1174 North Utah Street · (703) 596-4446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1174 North Utah Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ballston, Garage Townhouse w/ 2nd prkg Space. Avail 8/8/20. Easy walk to Metro., Restaurants, Night Spots and Shops. *Main / Mid level features: Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Rm., large Eat-in Kitchen, w/adjacent Laundry Rm, Pwdr Rm; *Upper level has Master Suite w/ Mstr Bath, 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms & Hallway Full Bathroom.- *Lower Level has Garage and Foyer Entrance, Powder Room, Large Rec Room, Cherry Wood Built-in Cabinets, w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Walk out to private Fenced Patio. Long Term Lease Available and Preferred. Pets considered on case by case basis. If approved additional $500/ Pet Deposit. NO SMOKING. Qualifications: Annual Income to be 40 x monthly rent, $164,000 can be by 2 incomes, Good Credit, Good Housing History. *Property is managed professionally by Peake Management, Inc. **Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Licensed Realtor, Agent with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier,450 N. Washington St., Suite M,Falls Church, Va. 22046

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1174 N UTAH STREET have any available units?
1174 N UTAH STREET has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1174 N UTAH STREET have?
Some of 1174 N UTAH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1174 N UTAH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1174 N UTAH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1174 N UTAH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1174 N UTAH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1174 N UTAH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1174 N UTAH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1174 N UTAH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1174 N UTAH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1174 N UTAH STREET have a pool?
No, 1174 N UTAH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1174 N UTAH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1174 N UTAH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1174 N UTAH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1174 N UTAH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
