1174 N UTAH STREET

Ballston, Garage Townhouse w/ 2nd prkg Space. Avail 8/8/20. Easy walk to Metro., Restaurants, Night Spots and Shops. *Main / Mid level features: Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Rm., large Eat-in Kitchen, w/adjacent Laundry Rm, Pwdr Rm; *Upper level has Master Suite w/ Mstr Bath, 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms & Hallway Full Bathroom.- *Lower Level has Garage and Foyer Entrance, Powder Room, Large Rec Room, Cherry Wood Built-in Cabinets, w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Walk out to private Fenced Patio. Long Term Lease Available and Preferred. Pets considered on case by case basis. If approved additional $500/ Pet Deposit. NO SMOKING. Qualifications: Annual Income to be 40 x monthly rent, $164,000 can be by 2 incomes, Good Credit, Good Housing History. *Property is managed professionally by Peake Management, Inc. **Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Licensed Realtor, Agent with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier,450 N. Washington St., Suite M,Falls Church, Va. 22046