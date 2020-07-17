Amenities

1174 N. Utah St. Available 08/08/20 Ballston Twnhs w/ Garage + 1 Addtl prkg Space -*3Bdrm 2.5.5 Bath Available 8/8/20 Pets Considered - Ballston Garage Townhouse w/ 2nd prkg Space. Avail 8/8/20. Easy walk to Metro., Restaurants, Night Spots and Shops. *Mid / Main level features: Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Rm., large Eat-in Kitchen, w/adjacent Laundry Rm, Pwdr Rm; *Upper level has Master Suite w/ Mstr Bath, 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms & Full Hallway Bathroom.- *Lower Level has garage and Foyer Entrance, Powder Room, Large Rec Room Cherry Wood Built-in Cabinets, w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Walk out to private Fenced Patio. Long Term Lease Available. Pets considered on case by case basis. If approved additional $500/ Pet Deposit. NO SMOKING. Qualifications: Annual Income to be 40 x monthly rent, $164,000 can be by 2 incomes, Good Credit, Good Housing History.

Property is professionally by Peake Management, Inc.



Due to Covid19, tours and visits to the home are restricted. Please contact List Agent.



