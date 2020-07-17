All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1174 N. Utah St.

1174 North Utah Street · (703) 307-5091
Location

1174 North Utah Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1174 N. Utah St. · Avail. Aug 8

$4,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1174 N. Utah St. Available 08/08/20 Ballston Twnhs w/ Garage + 1 Addtl prkg Space -*3Bdrm 2.5.5 Bath Available 8/8/20 Pets Considered - Ballston Garage Townhouse w/ 2nd prkg Space. Avail 8/8/20. Easy walk to Metro., Restaurants, Night Spots and Shops. *Mid / Main level features: Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Rm., large Eat-in Kitchen, w/adjacent Laundry Rm, Pwdr Rm; *Upper level has Master Suite w/ Mstr Bath, 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms & Full Hallway Bathroom.- *Lower Level has garage and Foyer Entrance, Powder Room, Large Rec Room Cherry Wood Built-in Cabinets, w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Walk out to private Fenced Patio. Long Term Lease Available. Pets considered on case by case basis. If approved additional $500/ Pet Deposit. NO SMOKING. Qualifications: Annual Income to be 40 x monthly rent, $164,000 can be by 2 incomes, Good Credit, Good Housing History.
Property is professionally by Peake Management, Inc.

Due to Covid19, tours and visits to the home are restricted. Please contact List Agent.

Listed by Robert Zimmerman,
Licensed Realtor
703 307-5091 c. Call or Txt
Rober@bhgpremier.com

Agent with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Permier
450 N. Washington St., Suite M
Falls Church, Va. 22046
703 596-4446

(RLNE4993379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

