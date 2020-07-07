All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like
1136 N Randolph St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1136 N Randolph St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:07 AM

1136 N Randolph St

1136 North Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ballston - Virginia Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1136 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
The application window for this property is closing at 5pm on Tuesday, May 5th. Contact landlord for more info.
Dog-friendly property available in early July! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home has been renovated top to bottom. The front door opens up to an open-concept living room and kitchen with hardwood floors and a cozy wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The walk-in laundry room off of the kitchen has a full size Maytag washer and dryer set and space for storage. On the second level you will find two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Both bathrooms have been renovated with new tile, toilets, granite counter tops, and LED lighting. Last, but not least, there is a fully finished third level loft (not included in the square footage) that is perfect for an office, guest space, or storage.

All windows in the house have been recently replaced with brand new high efficiency Anderson windows that offer great noise and temperature insulation. Outside there is a gated, private court yard with maintenance-free slate pavers. Professional snow removal and leaf removal is included.

A lease of at least 12 months required, longer preferred but lease must end during the Summer. If using a realtor, tenant is to pay realtor commissions (landlord is not using a realtor).

Room Dimensions:
Living Room 21'x13'6
Kitchen 11'x9'
Master Bedroom 13'6x10'
Second Bedroom 12'x11'
Third Level Loft (approximately) 17'x9' including an HVAC closet

Parking:
The property offers both on-street and off-street parking. N Randolph St is zoned street parking. The tenants will be able to register their vehicles with the city using the lease and receive zone stickers. The town-home community also has a private parking lot located behind the house. The tenants will be able to register vehicles for access to that lot. It is not reserved parking, but it is off-street and for residents only. For covered parking, there are several parking garages within walking distance from the house that can be rented from on a monthly basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Similar Listings

2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1136 N Randolph St have any available units?
1136 N Randolph St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 N Randolph St have?
Some of 1136 N Randolph St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 N Randolph St currently offering any rent specials?
1136 N Randolph St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 N Randolph St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 N Randolph St is pet friendly.
Does 1136 N Randolph St offer parking?
Yes, 1136 N Randolph St offers parking.
Does 1136 N Randolph St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 N Randolph St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 N Randolph St have a pool?
No, 1136 N Randolph St does not have a pool.
Does 1136 N Randolph St have accessible units?
No, 1136 N Randolph St does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 N Randolph St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 N Randolph St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer HeightsAurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights WestPenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University