1136 N Randolph St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed

The application window for this property is closing at 5pm on Tuesday, May 5th. Contact landlord for more info.

Dog-friendly property available in early July! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home has been renovated top to bottom. The front door opens up to an open-concept living room and kitchen with hardwood floors and a cozy wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The walk-in laundry room off of the kitchen has a full size Maytag washer and dryer set and space for storage. On the second level you will find two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Both bathrooms have been renovated with new tile, toilets, granite counter tops, and LED lighting. Last, but not least, there is a fully finished third level loft (not included in the square footage) that is perfect for an office, guest space, or storage.



All windows in the house have been recently replaced with brand new high efficiency Anderson windows that offer great noise and temperature insulation. Outside there is a gated, private court yard with maintenance-free slate pavers. Professional snow removal and leaf removal is included.



A lease of at least 12 months required, longer preferred but lease must end during the Summer. If using a realtor, tenant is to pay realtor commissions (landlord is not using a realtor).



Room Dimensions:

Living Room 21'x13'6

Kitchen 11'x9'

Master Bedroom 13'6x10'

Second Bedroom 12'x11'

Third Level Loft (approximately) 17'x9' including an HVAC closet



Parking:

The property offers both on-street and off-street parking. N Randolph St is zoned street parking. The tenants will be able to register their vehicles with the city using the lease and receive zone stickers. The town-home community also has a private parking lot located behind the house. The tenants will be able to register vehicles for access to that lot. It is not reserved parking, but it is off-street and for residents only. For covered parking, there are several parking garages within walking distance from the house that can be rented from on a monthly basis.