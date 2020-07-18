All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

1132 S LINCOLN STREET

1132 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

1132 South Lincoln Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

Not your typical townhouse rental. You'll love this Upscale, modern 2-car garage town home with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Built in 2015 by premier~builder NV Homes, the Quincy model has over 2500 sf of bright, open, beautiful living space. Premium flooring, counters, tile work, light fixtures and appliances. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, living, dining and family rooms. Kitchen with tasteful granite counters, back splash, stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and built-ins for storage. All baths are spacious and have beautiful flooring, tile work, counters, cabinets and faucets. Shower enclosures with~seats are large enough for two. The entrance level has the family room, a bedroom and a full bath. Bright and open second level kitchen, dining and living rooms and a half bath. 2 master suites with windowed walk-in closets, a fourth bedroom and 3 full baths on the upper levels. Love the home inside and out! Scenic 17 x 12 rooftop terrace with cool wood plastic floor. See the fireworks from your home! A balcony overlooking the private, fenced paver patio which leads to the 2-car rear-load garage. Outstanding location convenient to public transpo, Metro, major routes. Short drive to Ballston, Crystal City, Amazon HQ, DC. Walk to shops, dining and grocery. Sorry, absolutely no pets and only up to two "roomies" allowed. This is a first-time rental in pristine condition from top to bottom and ready for your move-in. See the 360 degree virtual tour now. Schedule a visit and apply soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 S LINCOLN STREET have any available units?
1132 S LINCOLN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 S LINCOLN STREET have?
Some of 1132 S LINCOLN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 S LINCOLN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1132 S LINCOLN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 S LINCOLN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1132 S LINCOLN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1132 S LINCOLN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1132 S LINCOLN STREET offers parking.
Does 1132 S LINCOLN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 S LINCOLN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 S LINCOLN STREET have a pool?
No, 1132 S LINCOLN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1132 S LINCOLN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1132 S LINCOLN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 S LINCOLN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 S LINCOLN STREET has units with dishwashers.
