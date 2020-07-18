1132 S LINCOLN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Not your typical townhouse rental. You'll love this Upscale, modern 2-car garage town home with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Built in 2015 by premier~builder NV Homes, the Quincy model has over 2500 sf of bright, open, beautiful living space. Premium flooring, counters, tile work, light fixtures and appliances. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, living, dining and family rooms. Kitchen with tasteful granite counters, back splash, stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and built-ins for storage. All baths are spacious and have beautiful flooring, tile work, counters, cabinets and faucets. Shower enclosures with~seats are large enough for two. The entrance level has the family room, a bedroom and a full bath. Bright and open second level kitchen, dining and living rooms and a half bath. 2 master suites with windowed walk-in closets, a fourth bedroom and 3 full baths on the upper levels. Love the home inside and out! Scenic 17 x 12 rooftop terrace with cool wood plastic floor. See the fireworks from your home! A balcony overlooking the private, fenced paver patio which leads to the 2-car rear-load garage. Outstanding location convenient to public transpo, Metro, major routes. Short drive to Ballston, Crystal City, Amazon HQ, DC. Walk to shops, dining and grocery. Sorry, absolutely no pets and only up to two "roomies" allowed. This is a first-time rental in pristine condition from top to bottom and ready for your move-in. See the 360 degree virtual tour now. Schedule a visit and apply soon.