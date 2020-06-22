All apartments in Arlington
1121 Lynn St.
1121 Lynn St.

1121 North Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 North Lynn Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
valet service
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
valet service
Bright, Medium, Furnished, One bedroom in the heart of Rosslyn. Recently renovated with new appliances. Nicely furnished with LCD TV, DVD, Linens, Kitchen, etc. includes all utilities, high speed Internet, cable TV, cleaning service.

Gated community at the Potomac River near the Key Bridge and minutes from Georgetown. The Rosslyn Metro is one block away, Iwo Jima Park and Freedom Park are across the street and Roosevelt Island and Georgetown are within walking distance. Grocery, Drug Stores, Fast Food and Restaurants are just around the corner. There is a convenience store, valet and hair salon within the community. Flexible lease terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Lynn St. have any available units?
1121 Lynn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Lynn St. have?
Some of 1121 Lynn St.'s amenities include recently renovated, valet service, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Lynn St. currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Lynn St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Lynn St. pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Lynn St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1121 Lynn St. offer parking?
No, 1121 Lynn St. does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Lynn St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Lynn St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Lynn St. have a pool?
No, 1121 Lynn St. does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Lynn St. have accessible units?
No, 1121 Lynn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Lynn St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Lynn St. does not have units with dishwashers.
