1121 Lynn St.

Amenities

recently renovated valet service internet access furnished

Bright, Medium, Furnished, One bedroom in the heart of Rosslyn. Recently renovated with new appliances. Nicely furnished with LCD TV, DVD, Linens, Kitchen, etc. includes all utilities, high speed Internet, cable TV, cleaning service.



Gated community at the Potomac River near the Key Bridge and minutes from Georgetown. The Rosslyn Metro is one block away, Iwo Jima Park and Freedom Park are across the street and Roosevelt Island and Georgetown are within walking distance. Grocery, Drug Stores, Fast Food and Restaurants are just around the corner. There is a convenience store, valet and hair salon within the community. Flexible lease terms.