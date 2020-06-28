1109 Army Navy Drive

Amenities

Fantastic 1 bedroom available from July 1 2020. Furnished in style and updated top to bottom with designer lighting, maintenance free floors, brand new kitchen appliances, cabinets, quartz countertop and waterfall island with bar seating. Living Room features convertible sofa, desk,Smart TV, and opens up to a balcony with spectacular views of Fort Ward Parl. All utilities included in rent. Lots of Parking space. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Just minutes away from historic Old Town Alexandria, Arlington, D.C, Nova Alexandria and Reagan National Airport.