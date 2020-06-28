All apartments in Arlington
Location

1109 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fantastic 1 bedroom available from July 1 2020. Furnished in style and updated top to bottom with designer lighting, maintenance free floors, brand new kitchen appliances, cabinets, quartz countertop and waterfall island with bar seating. Living Room features convertible sofa, desk,Smart TV, and opens up to a balcony with spectacular views of Fort Ward Parl. All utilities included in rent. Lots of Parking space. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Just minutes away from historic Old Town Alexandria, Arlington, D.C, Nova Alexandria and Reagan National Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
1109 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 1109 Army Navy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Army Navy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Army Navy Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Army Navy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 Army Navy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Army Navy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

