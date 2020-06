Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great 5 bedroom 3 and a half bath Craftsman Bungalow in the heart of Clarendon. Just 3 blocks to the metro and 100 yards to Clarendon Mall. Hardwood floors, fireplace, great front porch, tons of off street parking, freshly painted, large basement for storage, and so much more.