Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill

Location Location! Classic Arlington row home conveniently located at Virginia Square. 2 bedrooms upstairs with clean black and white tile bathroom. Central air and gas heat. Hardwood flooring throughout second and third floors. Bright living space/dining area. Solid cherry cabinets with new floor in kitchen. Beautiful new carpet in downstairs rec room adds a comfortable 2nd tv/lounge area. Brick patio in backyard perfect for a BBQ. Walk to Giant, Library, Clarendon bars, & Metro!