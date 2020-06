1024 Utah St #619

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

WESTVIEW AT BALLSTON METRO - THIS EXCELLENT LOCATION APARTMENT HOME OFFERS THE BEST OF EVERYTHING!!!



UPGRADED NEWER CONDOMINIUM AT THE BALLSTON METRO STOP!!!



OPEN CONCEPT WITH THE FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN OFFERING STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, BUILT-INS AND CABINETRY OVER THE ISLAND THAT IS PERFECT FOR BAR OR EXTRA CABINET SPACE!!!



1 BEDROOM HOME WITH A VERY LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET!!!



SUNROOM EXTENSION WITH VIEWS OF TREED COMMON AREA!!!



HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, WASHER DRYER IN UNIT AND MORE!!!



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED HOME, READY FOR YOU!



(RLNE5822329)