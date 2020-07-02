All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119

1021 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
sauna
RENT REDUCED! Metro! Penthouse Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Executive Suite with Spectacular Views. The killer views pictured are all from the apartment.

Available NOW! Minimum 3-month lease.

contact me for info on my large furnished executive suite in the nearby Palisades, just over the Key Bridge. Its available NOW!

All you need is your suitcase to feel at home in this great apartment with patio and dazzling 11th floor views of the Potomac River, Roosevelt Island, Georgetown, the Kennedy Center, the Watergate, and the Monuments. This never-been-smoked-in, never-had-a-pet-in apartment is the perfect place to land while you get your bearings in Metro DC, go to school, take a short-term work assignment, escape from home renovations, or look for a home to buy (I can help there, too. Im a Realtor, licensed in Virginia, DC, and Maryland).

This spacious apartment (716 sf) features a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and extra cabinets, recently updated appliances: gas cook top, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave/convection oven, and dishwasher. Also, antique mahogany furniture, queen bed and queen sofa bed for guest or roommate, expansive, new windows, wall-to-wall carpeting, ample closets, front desk concierge, and large and convenient building laundry room. Your rent includes kitchenware, linens and bedding, utilities, high-speed wireless internet, cable TV with HBO, Blue Ray DVD, CD player, 2 radios, building bike room, and fitness center/pool membership.

Dedicated garage parking space is included.

River Place is a gated community with its own market, tailor, hair salon, dry cleaners, Olympic-sized outdoor pool, whirlpool, and fitness/entertainment center with state-of-the-art equipment, sauna, pool tables, and BIG screen TV and Tai Chi classes in the community/party room. It is close to EVERYTHING at Route 50 (Arlington Blvd.), 5 minutes to National Airport, 3 blocks to the Rosslyn Metro (Orange and Blue lines), the hip Wilson Blvd. corridor with its great restaurants, movie theater, shops such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Crate and Barrel, Barnes and Noble, Macys etc., and weekend flea and farmers markets - and across the Key Bridge from Georgetown and the rest of DC, and theres even a shuttle that takes you there. Rosslyns summer concerts and movies in the park and Thursday Farmers Market are big draws, too.

Available Now. Security deposit $2450; Building Registration fee $50. Cleaning fee on vacating the apartment, $200. NO OTHER FEES.

Nonsmokers only. Sorry, no pets.

Minimum credit score of 700 required. Agent/owner, no fee. Equal Opportunity Housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 have any available units?
1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 have?
Some of 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 offers parking.
Does 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 has a pool.
Does 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 have accessible units?
No, 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119 has units with dishwashers.

