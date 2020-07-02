1021 Arlington Blvd. Unit: 1119

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bike storage garage internet access media room pet friendly sauna

RENT REDUCED! Metro! Penthouse Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Executive Suite with Spectacular Views. The killer views pictured are all from the apartment.



Available NOW! Minimum 3-month lease.



contact me for info on my large furnished executive suite in the nearby Palisades, just over the Key Bridge. Its available NOW!



All you need is your suitcase to feel at home in this great apartment with patio and dazzling 11th floor views of the Potomac River, Roosevelt Island, Georgetown, the Kennedy Center, the Watergate, and the Monuments. This never-been-smoked-in, never-had-a-pet-in apartment is the perfect place to land while you get your bearings in Metro DC, go to school, take a short-term work assignment, escape from home renovations, or look for a home to buy (I can help there, too. Im a Realtor, licensed in Virginia, DC, and Maryland).



This spacious apartment (716 sf) features a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and extra cabinets, recently updated appliances: gas cook top, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave/convection oven, and dishwasher. Also, antique mahogany furniture, queen bed and queen sofa bed for guest or roommate, expansive, new windows, wall-to-wall carpeting, ample closets, front desk concierge, and large and convenient building laundry room. Your rent includes kitchenware, linens and bedding, utilities, high-speed wireless internet, cable TV with HBO, Blue Ray DVD, CD player, 2 radios, building bike room, and fitness center/pool membership.



Dedicated garage parking space is included.



River Place is a gated community with its own market, tailor, hair salon, dry cleaners, Olympic-sized outdoor pool, whirlpool, and fitness/entertainment center with state-of-the-art equipment, sauna, pool tables, and BIG screen TV and Tai Chi classes in the community/party room. It is close to EVERYTHING at Route 50 (Arlington Blvd.), 5 minutes to National Airport, 3 blocks to the Rosslyn Metro (Orange and Blue lines), the hip Wilson Blvd. corridor with its great restaurants, movie theater, shops such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Crate and Barrel, Barnes and Noble, Macys etc., and weekend flea and farmers markets - and across the Key Bridge from Georgetown and the rest of DC, and theres even a shuttle that takes you there. Rosslyns summer concerts and movies in the park and Thursday Farmers Market are big draws, too.



Available Now. Security deposit $2450; Building Registration fee $50. Cleaning fee on vacating the apartment, $200. NO OTHER FEES.



Nonsmokers only. Sorry, no pets.



Minimum credit score of 700 required. Agent/owner, no fee. Equal Opportunity Housing.