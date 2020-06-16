All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:23 AM

1020 N HIGHLAND STREET

1020 North Highland Street · (703) 538-6030
Location

1020 North Highland Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Physical tours of this unit are welcome! ~ Move in Tomorrow! 1 bed 1 bath Condo in the heart of Clarendon~~Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances~ Washer and Dryer in the unit! Rooftop pool, High End Exercise room, Theatre Room, Party Room, Library, Concierge Service. Restaurants and Shopping with countless walkable options - Walk Score is 95 ('Walkers Paradise'). (1) One parking space included -**** Additional parking spots usually available within building Listserv Exchange, current market price is about $100/month****. Storage Unit/bin in garage. Wood floors in Living/Dining Room area, and carpeted bedroom. Easy Living, Well maintained property and building at the doorstep of the Clarendon Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET have any available units?
1020 N HIGHLAND STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET have?
Some of 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1020 N HIGHLAND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET does offer parking.
Does 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET has a pool.
Does 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 N HIGHLAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
