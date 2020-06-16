1020 N HIGHLAND STREET

Amenities

Physical tours of this unit are welcome! ~ Move in Tomorrow! 1 bed 1 bath Condo in the heart of Clarendon~~Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances~ Washer and Dryer in the unit! Rooftop pool, High End Exercise room, Theatre Room, Party Room, Library, Concierge Service. Restaurants and Shopping with countless walkable options - Walk Score is 95 ('Walkers Paradise'). (1) One parking space included -**** Additional parking spots usually available within building Listserv Exchange, current market price is about $100/month****. Storage Unit/bin in garage. Wood floors in Living/Dining Room area, and carpeted bedroom. Easy Living, Well maintained property and building at the doorstep of the Clarendon Metro.