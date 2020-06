1016 S WAYNE ST #408

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage sauna

WOW, WELCOME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH AT "THE BARKLEY". SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM. LOVELY, BRIGHT EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE & STOVE. COME HOME AT THE END OF THE DAY AND WALK-OUT TO RELAXING BALCONY WITH EXCELLENT VIEWS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE. FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. THE AMENITIES AT "THE BARKLEY" INCLUDE; A PICTURESQUE POOL, SAUNA, RELAXING COMMUNITY COURTYARD AREA, PARTY ROOM, CARD ROOM, EXERCISE ROOM & SMALL COMMUNITY LIBRARY. *1 ASSIGNED GARAGE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED IN RENT! WHY OWN WHEN YOU CAN RENT THIS FABULOUS PLACE?