1012 20th Street South

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Move in immediately!



One bedroom one bath apartment on Columbia Pike, recently renovated. Wall-to-wall windows in living room and bedroom with great view of DC monuments. Free parking, close to a bus stop that takes you to the Crystal City, Pentagon City, Courthouse, and Ballston metro stations; 15-20 minute bus ride to Foggy Bottom. Complex has 24-hour package service, a pool, gym, on-site laundry room, and on-site convenience store.



Rent: $1455/month

Utilities: $115/month



The apartment is available now, and the lease ends in November 2017. Youll have the option to renew the lease (with lease options between 3 and 15 months).