Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1012 20th Street South

1012 20th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1012 20th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Move in immediately!

One bedroom one bath apartment on Columbia Pike, recently renovated. Wall-to-wall windows in living room and bedroom with great view of DC monuments. Free parking, close to a bus stop that takes you to the Crystal City, Pentagon City, Courthouse, and Ballston metro stations; 15-20 minute bus ride to Foggy Bottom. Complex has 24-hour package service, a pool, gym, on-site laundry room, and on-site convenience store.

Rent: $1455/month
Utilities: $115/month

The apartment is available now, and the lease ends in November 2017. Youll have the option to renew the lease (with lease options between 3 and 15 months).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 20th Street South have any available units?
1012 20th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 20th Street South have?
Some of 1012 20th Street South's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 20th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1012 20th Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 20th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 1012 20th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1012 20th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 1012 20th Street South does offer parking.
Does 1012 20th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 20th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 20th Street South have a pool?
Yes, 1012 20th Street South has a pool.
Does 1012 20th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1012 20th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 20th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 20th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
