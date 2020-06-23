1010 N Glebe Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Loudoun County, in the town of Middleburg. Located in the heart of horse country. One block from town center, Safeway and the Salamander Resort.



Guest room in elegant, picturesque home with tall ceilings, completely equipped kitchen, formal dining room, family room and beautiful refinished heart pine wood floors.

High speed internet; Wi-Fi.

Wood burning brick fireplace and vintage mantle.

Heating with air conditioning and dual fuel systems.

Fenced yard, patio and barbecue.

Pets welcome.

Available monthly/furnished.