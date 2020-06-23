All apartments in Arlington
1010 N Glebe Road
Last updated July 18 2019 at 8:44 AM

1010 N Glebe Road

1010 North Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

1010 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22201
Bluemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Loudoun County, in the town of Middleburg. Located in the heart of horse country. One block from town center, Safeway and the Salamander Resort.

Guest room in elegant, picturesque home with tall ceilings, completely equipped kitchen, formal dining room, family room and beautiful refinished heart pine wood floors.
High speed internet; Wi-Fi.
Wood burning brick fireplace and vintage mantle.
Heating with air conditioning and dual fuel systems.
Fenced yard, patio and barbecue.
Pets welcome.
Available monthly/furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 N Glebe Road have any available units?
1010 N Glebe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 N Glebe Road have?
Some of 1010 N Glebe Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 N Glebe Road currently offering any rent specials?
1010 N Glebe Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 N Glebe Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 N Glebe Road is pet friendly.
Does 1010 N Glebe Road offer parking?
No, 1010 N Glebe Road does not offer parking.
Does 1010 N Glebe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 N Glebe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 N Glebe Road have a pool?
No, 1010 N Glebe Road does not have a pool.
Does 1010 N Glebe Road have accessible units?
No, 1010 N Glebe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 N Glebe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 N Glebe Road does not have units with dishwashers.
