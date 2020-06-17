All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 31 2020 at 9:45 AM

1008 S DINWIDDIE ST

1008 South Dinwiddie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1008 South Dinwiddie Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Updated throughout with an open floor plan, this single family home is conveniently situated in Arlington close to Clarendon, Ballston, Rosslyn and DC for easy commuting. Minutes to Reagan National Airport. Quiet and tranquil setting with beautiful patio and deck for outdoor entertaining. Hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and baths. Open floor plan on main level with breakfast bar and sliding glass doors to flagstone patio. Large pantry, storage closet and washer dryer in unit. Great kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms on upper floor. Master bedroom has a large walk in cedar closet, walk out to private trex balcony, and luxury bathroom with whirlpool tub. Patio furniture, pot rack and gas grill convey with rental and some gardening equipment too. Nest Thermostat. Pets on a case by case basis. House available Oct 15 1 onwards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST have any available units?
1008 S DINWIDDIE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST have?
Some of 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1008 S DINWIDDIE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST is pet friendly.
Does 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST offers parking.
Does 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST have a pool?
Yes, 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST has a pool.
Does 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST have accessible units?
No, 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 S DINWIDDIE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
