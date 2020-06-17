1008 S DINWIDDIE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Updated throughout with an open floor plan, this single family home is conveniently situated in Arlington close to Clarendon, Ballston, Rosslyn and DC for easy commuting. Minutes to Reagan National Airport. Quiet and tranquil setting with beautiful patio and deck for outdoor entertaining. Hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and baths. Open floor plan on main level with breakfast bar and sliding glass doors to flagstone patio. Large pantry, storage closet and washer dryer in unit. Great kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms on upper floor. Master bedroom has a large walk in cedar closet, walk out to private trex balcony, and luxury bathroom with whirlpool tub. Patio furniture, pot rack and gas grill convey with rental and some gardening equipment too. Nest Thermostat. Pets on a case by case basis. House available Oct 15 1 onwards.