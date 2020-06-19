Rent Calculator
Alexandria, VA
912 N COLUMBUS STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
912 N COLUMBUS STREET
912 North Columbus Street
No Longer Available
Location
912 North Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 912 N COLUMBUS STREET have any available units?
912 N COLUMBUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 912 N COLUMBUS STREET have?
Some of 912 N COLUMBUS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 912 N COLUMBUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
912 N COLUMBUS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 N COLUMBUS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 912 N COLUMBUS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 912 N COLUMBUS STREET offer parking?
No, 912 N COLUMBUS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 912 N COLUMBUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 N COLUMBUS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 N COLUMBUS STREET have a pool?
No, 912 N COLUMBUS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 912 N COLUMBUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 912 N COLUMBUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 912 N COLUMBUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 N COLUMBUS STREET has units with dishwashers.
