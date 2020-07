Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym garage parking bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse conference room internet access lobby media room package receiving tennis court

When the line between home and work blurs, modern life demands a seamless solution. e-lofts is an unprecedented community of sophisticated, luxury lofts that are easily configured for use as home, office--or both. Flaunt your savvy side with unparalleled flexibility that will take you from conference calls and client meetings to date nights and dinner parties. Stimulate your sense of adventure with open floor plans and an abundance of natural light. Surround yourself with premier commercial and residential amenities, while becoming part of a community of collaborators, customers and friends. In other words, get ahead of that ever-changing curve--and thrive here.