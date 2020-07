Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished range oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Enjoy remarkable amenities and luxury apartment living at Sullivan Place in Alexandria, VA. Our apartments boast nine-foot ceilings, regal crown molding, and gorgeous designer kitchens and baths. Residents enjoy the thoughtful finishes, premier resident services, and access to convenient amenities. Work the day’s stress out in our multi-level fitness center or relax it away in our resort-style pool. Our luxury Alexandria apartments also offer a basketball court, theater room, and on-site business center. Located just off of Edsall Road and close to I-395, I-495, and the Van Dorn Metro station, Sullivan Place provides convenient access to Northern Virginia and the Washington DC Metro Area. Take advantage of our free shuttle to the Van Dorn Metro station to ease your commute. Head into the District or around the corner to Pentagon City Mall for shopping and dining. Schedule your tour today and come home to better apartment living at Sullivan Place Apartments.