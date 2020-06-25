All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
820 WASHINGTON STREET
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

820 WASHINGTON STREET

820 N Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

820 N Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA! Convenient to metro, shops, and restaurants. Plenty of parking. Roomy efficiency with beautiful hard wood flooring. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and secure access building. Available may 9.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
820 WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 820 WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
820 WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 820 WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 820 WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 820 WASHINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 820 WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 WASHINGTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 820 WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 820 WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 820 WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 820 WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 WASHINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
