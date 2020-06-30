All apartments in Alexandria
606 Little St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

606 Little St

606 Little Street · No Longer Available
Location

606 Little Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Quaint 4 Bedroom in Walkable Rosemont of Alexandria! - Most adorable, quaint 4 bed/2.5 bath home in the heart of Alexandria! Extremely rare opportunity to rent in this neighborhood! Highly sought after!! Enjoy the large front porch or ample private backyard! Wood floors throughout, beautiful living room flows through to dining and kitchen with period archway adding character to the home! Extra den, bedroom, and full bath on main floor. Two bedrooms with full bath upstairs, bedroom, open playroom/game room and half bath in basement. High walk score! Braddock Metro short walk away along with cute local establishments! Won't last long! Available 4/1/2020. Call Brooke for Showing 808-754-6352

Command Property Management
11350 Random Hills Rd, Ste 864
Fairfax, VA 22030
703-267-3524 ext 3524

(RLNE5597128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Little St have any available units?
606 Little St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 606 Little St currently offering any rent specials?
606 Little St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Little St pet-friendly?
No, 606 Little St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 606 Little St offer parking?
No, 606 Little St does not offer parking.
Does 606 Little St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Little St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Little St have a pool?
No, 606 Little St does not have a pool.
Does 606 Little St have accessible units?
No, 606 Little St does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Little St have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Little St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Little St have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Little St does not have units with air conditioning.

