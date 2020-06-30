606 Little St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Quaint 4 Bedroom in Walkable Rosemont of Alexandria! - Most adorable, quaint 4 bed/2.5 bath home in the heart of Alexandria! Extremely rare opportunity to rent in this neighborhood! Highly sought after!! Enjoy the large front porch or ample private backyard! Wood floors throughout, beautiful living room flows through to dining and kitchen with period archway adding character to the home! Extra den, bedroom, and full bath on main floor. Two bedrooms with full bath upstairs, bedroom, open playroom/game room and half bath in basement. High walk score! Braddock Metro short walk away along with cute local establishments! Won't last long! Available 4/1/2020. Call Brooke for Showing 808-754-6352



Command Property Management

11350 Random Hills Rd, Ste 864

Fairfax, VA 22030

703-267-3524 ext 3524



(RLNE5597128)