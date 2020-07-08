Del Ray Central

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Starting at $300
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Trash fee: $10/mo
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500 for the first pet, $250 for the second one
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $75/month (first car), $90/month (second car). Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $75-$120/month