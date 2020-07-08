Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet access elevator garage parking pool gym 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage conference room dog park fire pit game room hot tub media room smoke-free community yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Experience shopping and dining at it's best with a vast variety of specialty boutiques, locally owned stores, mixed in with cafes and bistros. Imagine living at it's best with a weekly farmers market and yearly arts festival. That's Del Ray, Alexandria, located on Mount Vernon Avenue, just moments from Washington D.C., and right between Crystal City and Old Town Alexandria. Del Ray Central is designed with an artistic flair, complete with designer finishes like granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.Our community perfectly fits the independent spirit of Mount Vernon Avenue.