All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like Del Ray Central.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
Del Ray Central
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

Del Ray Central

3051 Mount Vernon Ave · (703) 991-1353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3051 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit S-120 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit S-125 · Avail. now

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit S-S206 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,592

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Unit N-101 · Avail. now

$2,632

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit N-301 · Avail. Sep 25

$2,662

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Del Ray Central.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet access
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
dog park
fire pit
game room
hot tub
media room
smoke-free community
yoga
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Experience shopping and dining at it's best with a vast variety of specialty boutiques, locally owned stores, mixed in with cafes and bistros. Imagine living at it's best with a weekly farmers market and yearly arts festival. That's Del Ray, Alexandria, located on Mount Vernon Avenue, just moments from Washington D.C., and right between Crystal City and Old Town Alexandria. Del Ray Central is designed with an artistic flair, complete with designer finishes like granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.Our community perfectly fits the independent spirit of Mount Vernon Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Starting at $300
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Trash fee: $10/mo
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500 for the first pet, $250 for the second one
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $75/month (first car), $90/month (second car). Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $75-$120/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Del Ray Central have any available units?
Del Ray Central has 5 units available starting at $1,629 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Del Ray Central have?
Some of Del Ray Central's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Del Ray Central currently offering any rent specials?
Del Ray Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Del Ray Central pet-friendly?
Yes, Del Ray Central is pet friendly.
Does Del Ray Central offer parking?
Yes, Del Ray Central offers parking.
Does Del Ray Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Del Ray Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Del Ray Central have a pool?
Yes, Del Ray Central has a pool.
Does Del Ray Central have accessible units?
No, Del Ray Central does not have accessible units.
Does Del Ray Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Del Ray Central has units with dishwashers.
Does Del Ray Central have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Del Ray Central has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Del Ray Central?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity