Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking garage internet access lobby bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room dog grooming area game room key fob access pool table yoga

At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter. As part of the new West Alex neighborhood, we've got an Array of amazing features to offer. Array at West Alex's thoughtfully designed apartment homes allow you to engage in every aspect of your life. Come home to open kitchen layouts, quartz counter tops, tile backsplashes, generous closet space and vinyl tile flooring. Our welcoming vibe, smart design and playful spirit encourages interaction. You'll find coffee brewing and beer on tap in our lobby lounge. Our stylish clubroom, lavish outdoor deck and modern fitness center will be your sanctuaries; each offering a unique environment to recharge. Whether you need to make your days fun and functional, you'll find it here. Brand new apartment homes now leasing.