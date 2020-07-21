Monticello at Southern Towers.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for first pet, $300 for second pet
rent: $50/month for first pet, $25/month for second pet
restrictions: Max weight 75 lbs. The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: Turtles, Non-poisonous frogs, Domestic hamsters, Hermit crabs, Gerbils, Small domesticated birds, and Domestic fish. Fees for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler,Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons. The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: Turtles, Non-poisonous frogs, Domestic hamsters, Hermit crabs, Gerbils, Small domesticated birds, and Domestic fish.