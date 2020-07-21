All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like
Monticello at Southern Towers.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
Monticello at Southern Towers
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:39 AM

Monticello at Southern Towers

5055 Seminary Rd · (833) 386-0555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in before May 31st and Live RENT FREE in June on Select Apartment homes. Call in Today!
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

5055 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22311

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 5-0335 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 391 sqft

Unit 5-1435 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 391 sqft

Unit 5-1535 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 391 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-1309 · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 5-0509 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 5-1634 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-0539 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monticello at Southern Towers.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
bathtub
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
Welcome to The Monticello at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station. You'll be just moments away from shopping and dining at Shirlington or Bailey's Crossroads. With a major bus transit hub servicing over 100 buses on-site daily you can get into the city or visit the Pentagon within minutes. Stay local and spend the day engaged in arts culture, browsing through museums, and other historic sites. Explore local parks, trails, and farmer's markets. Alexandria is the perfect place for big city amenities with a small town charm.

The Monticello at Southern Towers offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy metropolitan life with views of DC and Virginia, relax in our swimming pool and stay healthy in our fitness studio. Indulge in your favorite meals with our open kitchens that offer gas ranges and a breakfast bar connecting the living area. Life is easy at Southern Towers with an on-site convenience store, dry cleaner, banking and a weekend Farmer's Market! Enjoy our complimentary coffee bar while hanging out in our clubhouse. Grab a friend and enjoy a game of tennis on our tennis courts. Entertain friends, family, and pets in our grilling or playground area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for first pet, $300 for second pet
rent: $50/month for first pet, $25/month for second pet
restrictions: Max weight 75 lbs. The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: Turtles, Non-poisonous frogs, Domestic hamsters, Hermit crabs, Gerbils, Small domesticated birds, and Domestic fish. Fees for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler,Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons. The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: Turtles, Non-poisonous frogs, Domestic hamsters, Hermit crabs, Gerbils, Small domesticated birds, and Domestic fish.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Monticello at Southern Towers have any available units?
Monticello at Southern Towers has 17 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Monticello at Southern Towers have?
Some of Monticello at Southern Towers's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monticello at Southern Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Monticello at Southern Towers is offering the following rent specials: Move in before May 31st and Live RENT FREE in June on Select Apartment homes. Call in Today!
Is Monticello at Southern Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Monticello at Southern Towers is pet friendly.
Does Monticello at Southern Towers offer parking?
Yes, Monticello at Southern Towers offers parking.
Does Monticello at Southern Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monticello at Southern Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monticello at Southern Towers have a pool?
Yes, Monticello at Southern Towers has a pool.
Does Monticello at Southern Towers have accessible units?
No, Monticello at Southern Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Monticello at Southern Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monticello at Southern Towers has units with dishwashers.
Does Monticello at Southern Towers have units with air conditioning?
No, Monticello at Southern Towers does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way
Alexandria, VA 22310
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlexandria 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAlexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly ApartmentsAlexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments WestEisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld TownBrookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University