Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets bathtub extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar

Welcome to The Monticello at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station. You'll be just moments away from shopping and dining at Shirlington or Bailey's Crossroads. With a major bus transit hub servicing over 100 buses on-site daily you can get into the city or visit the Pentagon within minutes. Stay local and spend the day engaged in arts culture, browsing through museums, and other historic sites. Explore local parks, trails, and farmer's markets. Alexandria is the perfect place for big city amenities with a small town charm.



The Monticello at Southern Towers offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy metropolitan life with views of DC and Virginia, relax in our swimming pool and stay healthy in our fitness studio. Indulge in your favorite meals with our open kitchens that offer gas ranges and a breakfast bar connecting the living area. Life is easy at Southern Towers with an on-site convenience store, dry cleaner, banking and a weekend Farmer's Market! Enjoy our complimentary coffee bar while hanging out in our clubhouse. Grab a friend and enjoy a game of tennis on our tennis courts. Entertain friends, family, and pets in our grilling or playground area.