Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Superb four-level "James Blair" model by Van Metre Homes. One of the most popular floor plans in community with 2985sf of graciously appointed living space, 4 bedrooms, 4 full and one half baths, two family rooms, two gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, spacious upgraded kitchen with eat-in space plus family room on main level, 2nd family room on lower level, plus deck and fenced patio. Hardwoods in 3 levels and stairs, plantation shutters throughout. Cameron Station living at its finest!