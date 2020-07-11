159 Apartments for rent in Alexandria, VA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alexandria apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,555
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,070
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,085
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,580
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
24 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,945
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,853
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
31 Units Available
Del Ray
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
19 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home  it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
27 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
25 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,346
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
31 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,203
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Monticello at Southern Towers
5055 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,045
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Monticello at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
41 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,146
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
19 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,076
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
7 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1018 sqft
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
34 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,212
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,404
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1092 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
22 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
35 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,384
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Alexandria, VA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alexandria apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Alexandria apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

