Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
Cascade at Landmark
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Cascade at Landmark

Open Now until 6pm
300 Yoakum Pkwy · (202) 759-2751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA 22304
London Park Apartments

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 717 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,467

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 620 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 1424 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1405 · Avail. now

$1,906

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 1419 · Avail. now

$1,926

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 1425 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cascade at Landmark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
valet service
elevator
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Join the growing community of Cascade at Landmark today in an exceptional one or two bedroom apartment home. Our Alexandria, VA apartments offer the comfort and convenience of apartment living in a location that puts the outdoors, great shopping and delicious dining all within your reach. If you enjoy spending time in nature, you will be happy to find numerous parks just moments from our community like Bren Mar Park, which offers picnic areas, playgrounds and a swimming pool. When you are in need of some retail therapy, you will be only minutes from the blue link of the Van Dorn Metro, Interstate 395 and Old Town Alexandria. Our area offers an array of great options for eating out. Our residents can relax next to our sparkling swimming pool, getting a workout in our fitness center complete with cardio and free weight equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Assigned garage parking available for $75 for the first space and $100 for each additional space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cascade at Landmark have any available units?
Cascade at Landmark has 20 units available starting at $1,467 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cascade at Landmark have?
Some of Cascade at Landmark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cascade at Landmark currently offering any rent specials?
Cascade at Landmark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cascade at Landmark pet-friendly?
Yes, Cascade at Landmark is pet friendly.
Does Cascade at Landmark offer parking?
Yes, Cascade at Landmark offers parking.
Does Cascade at Landmark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cascade at Landmark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cascade at Landmark have a pool?
Yes, Cascade at Landmark has a pool.
Does Cascade at Landmark have accessible units?
No, Cascade at Landmark does not have accessible units.
Does Cascade at Landmark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cascade at Landmark has units with dishwashers.
Does Cascade at Landmark have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cascade at Landmark has units with air conditioning.
