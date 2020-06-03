Spacious updated corner unit condo in Mayflower Square. New Luxury Vinyl Flooring. Freshly painted. Granite countertops. Balcony overlooking the community pool. Large Bedroom with walk-in closet. Laundry room on the lower level along with a storage bin. Easy access to parking which in front of the building. All utilities are included. Pets considered case by case. Available for a multi-year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET have any available units?
412 N ARMISTEAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET have?
Some of 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
412 N ARMISTEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET offers parking.
Does 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET has a pool.
Does 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 N ARMISTEAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
