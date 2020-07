Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mason Hall offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Old Town Alexandria, located just outside of Washington, D.C. This historic, charming neighborhood is right off of the Potomac River and provides access to the best stores, restaurants, and bars in the area. Plus, the nation’s capital is just a short drive or public transit ride away. Give yourself the gift of ease and comfort with Mason Hall's charming Old Town Alexandria apartments located near Potomac Yard, Pentagon City, and the Reagan Washington National Airport.