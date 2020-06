Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning Townhome-style 2 level condo with Garage. Fantastic LOCATION ! Very close to Braddock Metro, Crystal City, and just north of Old Town Alexandria. Minutes to National Airport, less than a mile to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Move in ready, luxury condo with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and Laundry room upstairs. Balcony off the Master Bedroom. Upgraded granite countertops, Recess Lighting, SS appliances, HDWD floors. 10+!