Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court concierge elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court garage business center clubhouse courtyard dog park bbq/grill hot tub internet access trash valet

Town Square at Mark Center apartments in Alexandria offer 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes as well as three-level townhomes and two- and three-level manor homes with walk-in closets and gas cooking ranges. With access to our sports pavilion, fitness center and pool, there is always something to do! We are conveniently located near the Shops at Mark Center, just off I-395, and 6 miles from Washington, DC. Residents will also enjoy our private shuttle to the Metro and Pentagon City. The Winkler Botanical Preserve is next door.