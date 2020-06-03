1525 ORONOCO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE MONTH FREE RENT TO QUALIFIED TENANT. Super stylish all brick end townhouse in highly sought after Colecroft. Upgraded kitchen. Updated baths. Warm wood floors. Romantic fireplace. Huge basement ideal for storage, exercise equip or ping pong! Washer/dryer. Fenced rear yard. 1 assigned parking space but plenty of street + visitor. LESS THAN 15 MINUTES TO THE NEW AMAZON HQ2/NATIONAL LANDING. One block to Braddock Metro. Pets CBC <80lbs & w/$100 monthly fee (1st yr only). $111,600 Min inc to qual