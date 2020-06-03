All apartments in Alexandria
1525 ORONOCO STREET
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:44 AM

1525 ORONOCO STREET

1525 Oronoco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE RENT TO QUALIFIED TENANT. Super stylish all brick end townhouse in highly sought after Colecroft. Upgraded kitchen. Updated baths. Warm wood floors. Romantic fireplace. Huge basement ideal for storage, exercise equip or ping pong! Washer/dryer. Fenced rear yard. 1 assigned parking space but plenty of street + visitor. LESS THAN 15 MINUTES TO THE NEW AMAZON HQ2/NATIONAL LANDING. One block to Braddock Metro. Pets CBC <80lbs & w/$100 monthly fee (1st yr only). $111,600 Min inc to qual

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 ORONOCO STREET have any available units?
1525 ORONOCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 ORONOCO STREET have?
Some of 1525 ORONOCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 ORONOCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1525 ORONOCO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 ORONOCO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 ORONOCO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1525 ORONOCO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1525 ORONOCO STREET does offer parking.
Does 1525 ORONOCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 ORONOCO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 ORONOCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1525 ORONOCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1525 ORONOCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1525 ORONOCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 ORONOCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 ORONOCO STREET has units with dishwashers.
